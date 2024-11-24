Tracker season 2 episode 8 preview: ‘The Night Movers’

As we do get prepared to see Tracker season 2 episode 8 on CBS next week, one thing should be stated almost right away: We’re near the end of the run for the show in 2024. While you can be assured that Justin Hartley and the rest of the cast will be back in 2025, “The Night Movers” is the last installment on the air for the foreseeable future.

Is this a shock? Hardly, as this is the way in which that the network has done their scheduling for quite some time. The primary thing that we can go ahead and note is that for one reason or another, there is an added sense of secrecy around this episode in particular.

How deep does this run? Well, let’s just note for a moment that there is no synopsis out there yet for this episode, and while that may change in the next few days, there isn’t one that we can share as of yet.

When it comes to CBS and the Tracker producing team, this is certainly not their first rodeo when it comes to doing a fall / midseason finale or whatever else you want to call it. They all most likely know that one of the best things that they can do at the end of this particular episode is craft a story that gets people all the more excited about the next chapter, and we tend to think 100% that they are looking to do just that. We imagine that there will be at least some sort of cliffhanger at the end of episode 8.

Is this cliffhanger going to be about Colter’s family or anything else that’s been out there for a good while? Consider that TBD, but we recognize that there are plans to bring back Melissa Roxburgh as Dory at some point down the line. We recognize that, at least for now, she has been busy working on a separate show.

What do you most want to see entering Tracker season 2 episode 8 when it arrives?

How do you think this story is going to set the table for the next chapter? Share now, and be sure to also come back to get some other updates.

