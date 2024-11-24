FROM season 3 finale: Can Julie really time-travel?

Did the FROM season 3 finale on MGM+ finally offer up a sense of clarity when it comes to what Julie can do regarding time-travel? In theory, we would say that the answer here is yet.

For weeks on end now, there have been questions about what Jim and Tabitha’s daughter has been able to see and do, whether it be revisit memories or potentially even do something to radically alter things in the town. Well, she’s starting to get a handle on it; as for whether or not we know the rules, that’s a different story.

Here is what Ethan at least surmises: Julie has the ability to move between different parts of the timeline, and she can serve as a witness to it. However, she cannot do anything to actually alter the fate of things. That was seemingly evidenced further by a future version of her being unable to save Jim from dying at the end of the finale.

Now that we’ve said this, we don’t think we can view anything as gospel for yet, as we do still need more evidence. Also, how would Ethan know the exact nature of how things work? We are still talking here about a child, and not someone who should really have a super-firm grasp on any of this. (Sure, we recognize that you can argue that Ethan has a unique ability of his own — a lot of people in the town might, but may not become aware of it until a particular moment in time.)

Thanks at least to what we have seen as a result of this twist, we can say with confidence that the story of season 3 is now infinitely more interesting. We’ll just have to see where things move from here.

What did you think about the Julie reveals during the FROM season 3 finale, and where do you think it will go?

