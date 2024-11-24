FROM season 3 episode 10 (finale) cliffhanger, explained

Tonight on MGM+, we had a chance to check out the FROM season 3 finale in full — and we don’t blame you for having your jaw on the ground. After all, the events of “Revelations, Part 2” were truly just that — a revelation to the core of the series.

(Warning: There are spoilers ahead from the episode.)

So what more do we know about the overall trajectory of the story at this point? That is a pretty hard thing to hammer down in some ways, but it is worth a larger look. For starters, we’ve now seen a mysterious Man in a Yellow Suit turn up and, shortly after, seemingly murder Jim. Who is this? Judging from what he said, this is the voice we heard back at the end of season 1, and it is easy to argue that this is the architect behind the community … though that has not been confirmed.

Meanwhile, we also know that the monsters were once people who sacrificed the children for the chance at eternal life … though they may not have realized exactly what that meant. Fatima ended up giving birth to another version of Smiley, meaning that he was never quite gone at all…

As for reincarnation

At this point, it is clear that Miranda and Tabitha are more or less the same — it’s either that or Miranda’s consciousness has attached itself to her. Meanwhile, the same is reflected in the relationship between Jade and Christopher. Miranda and Christopher are seemingly reincarnated time and time again into various forms, and we tend to think personally that these two are merely people who were in the community before that. We actually do not know where the cycle began, but it seems as though at one point, the two had a daughter, and that may be the child that was visible in the woods.

What separates these two from the monsters may theoretically be as simple as this: They may not have willingly sacrificed any children, including their own. They may still have a chance to be at peace. Consider this something more to be explained down the road … or at least we hope.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

