Fire Country season 3 episode 7 promo: Bode’s final shot?

The bad news when it comes to Fire Country season 3 episode 7 is at this point pretty darn clear: The wait that we are facing! This particular episode of the drama is not coming until we get around to December 6 and because of that, we just have to sit around and speculate based on the promo.

Did this at least give us a few different things to discuss? We like to think so, with the biggest one being what is going on when it comes to Bode’s quest to become a firefighter. He is running out of opportunities to make a big impression on Camden — and is he going to go to an extreme to make that happen?

Well, if you watched the closing seconds of the episode 7 promo, we do think it is fair to say there are understandably some reasons for concern now. We know that Max Thieriot’s character can be a little bit of a rebel, and that impulsiveness is both his best friend and, at the same time, his worst enemy. We have to wait and see just how all of that is going to work out here.

As for what else is coming up, we are 100% expecting more drama on the Bode / Gabriela front, regardless of whether or not anyone wants it. The truth here is that what we are seeing is somewhat realistic; Gabriela clearly wants to be with Bode, but she has so many people in her ear pushing her in different directions. Then, there is also the fact that she recently ended things with Diego, and her mind is complete chaos. Bode has to do what is right for himself independent of all of this, and it is why we tend to think that everything could continue to be messy for these characters for a good while as we move forward.

