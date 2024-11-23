Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, November 23, 2024?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? It’s been rather nice to have a solid run of episodes as of late, including a super-entertaining one hosted by Charli XCX last week. We were worried that there would be burnout on the part of the cast / writers then, but it did not appear to be the case at all!

Unfortunately, here is where we do have to share a little bit of the bad news: You are going to be waiting a little while now to see the series come back on the air. There is no installment coming up tonight and beyond that, the same goes for the following week. Everyone involved is going to have some time off for Thanksgiving, and the plan is for season 50 to return moving into Saturday, December 7. That is when you will see Paul Mescal come to Studio 8H as the host; meanwhile, Shaboozey is going to serve as the musical guest.

So what is happening beyond this? Well, the network has yet to make their schedule clear for December, but we tend to think that there will be at least one more show set for December 14. Following this, we tend to think that it is at least possible that another episode will be coming up on December 21, but it’s harder to be confident there just because we will be closing in so much on Christmas at that point.

For now, the most important thing is just that we get a chance to see some really fun holiday-themed stuff, and that the stage continues to be set for the SNL 50th anniversary special in mid-February. This may be one of our most-anticipated television events of the whole season, mostly because of all the opportunities there for huge names to turn up.

