Is Tulsa King new this week on Paramount+? Season 3 hopes

Is Tulsa King new this week on Paramount+? Of course, we more than understand anyone who wants the show back. Season 2 was dramatic, electric, and of course it sets the stage for so much more.

Unfortunately, we are now in a spot where the waiting begins — and unfortunately, it’s a pretty long wait, all things considered. Last week marked the season 2 finale and because of that, we now have to wait for the streaming service to announce something on the future. there is no season 3 renewal as of right now and by virtue of that, the only advice that we can offer here is patience.

After all, let’s just go ahead and note that it seems to be a foregone conclusion that Tulsa King will be renewed. While the streaming service is not one to unveil official numbers, there is zero evidence out there to suggest that this is anything other than some sort of runaway hit. This is what we’re clinging to at the moment insofar as information goes. Also, Taylor Sheridan is as much of a hit-maker as you are going to find; add to this a reminder that Terence Winter is the lead writer here, and he’s got a reputation for coming out with great stuff within this particular genre.

Now, the thing that we really have to hope for is that the renewal happens early and after that, everyone else is going to have a chance to see the series back at some point in the fall of 2025. That may be a bit too ambitious but at the same time, here is your reminder that the drama is not one that has some extreme post-production time. If filming starts in the late winter / early spring, anything is still possible.

