Dune: Prophecy spoilers: A Travis Fimmel showcase ahead?

We know that there are a multitude of reasons to be eager about Dune: Prophecy on HBO and Max the rest of the way. First and foremost, there is an opportunity here to dive further into the Bene Gesserit. Valya can use her power within the growth to radically influence the future, even if we know where some of the road here is going already heading into the feature films.

Yet, there is also a chance coming up here to explore what is, at least at this point, fairly hard to understand: The true nature of Travis Fimmel’s character of Desmond Hart. How is he able to do what he does? You can claim that this is a simple reaction to the time he spent in that sandworm, where he just ingested so much Spice that he no longer operates like a normal human. However, at the same time, you could also easily say that he had training with his own organization — who is to say that there is only one society of witches out there?

For those of you who really want to see Fimmel cook on Dune: Prophecy, we can at least tell you this. Per TVLine and some words from executive producer Jordan Goldberg. Desmond is going to have a “public display” of his abilities at some point in episode 4. We know that this is only a six-episode show, so we do think that whatever happens with this character is going to be the sort of thing that happens rather quickly. we would tell you to just go ahead and prepare for that — and to be surprised in a number of different ways.

More than anything else, we just want to see what makes Desmond tick; we know from Vikings just how good the actor behind the part can be.

