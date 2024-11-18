Dune: Prophecy season 1 episode 2 trailer: The reckoning ahead

Following the premiere of Dune: Prophecy last night on HBO, doesn’t it make some sense to get a better sense of what is ahead?

Well, for everyone out there who wants to make comparisons between this show and then Game of Thrones, let’s just say that the trailer we saw after the premiere makes a compelling argument there. We are going to see in the weeks ahead what feels like a definite power struggle with different factions at war with one another and the Bene Gesserit continuing to do whatever they can in order to find a place of great influence.

Within the first episode, we learned that that the Reverend Mother Raquella had tried her best over time to build up unions and establish relationships that could be controlled from within … and that is something that we do tend to think is going to continue. Valya and Tula Harkonnen are going to be the focal points moving forward, and so much of the rest of the season will be about them doing whatever they can to try to cultivate a measure of power.

Now, this does not mean that they will be able to avoid any and all threats, especially when one of them feels abundantly clear at this point: Desmond Hart. This is someone who seemingly has a great power of his own, but what does it mean? What is his endgame? Regardless of any of that, of course we’re just eager to watch Travis Fimmel’s role play out here, given that the Vikings alum is no stranger to formidable parts. We also do think that he is one of those characters who may think that some of his actions are just; whether or not they are, however, is a totally different story.

