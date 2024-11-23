Yellowstone season 5 episode 11: Wes Bentley on Jamie’s mindset

We know that Yellowstone season 5 episode 11 is coming to Paramount Network tomorrow night and inevitably, Jamie Dutton will be important. How can he not? He’s a cornerstone of this story, and we tend to think that he’s going to have all sorts of great stuff around every corner.

Is he likable? Well, let’s just say that this is very much not the point. The only thing that is the point is that we’re going to see him plot, scheme, and be cowardly.

In the midst of all of this, one thing that is worth noting here is pretty darn simple: Jamie did not actually kill John Dutton. That was Sarah. He did discuss it, but he was manipulated. That is a part of what makes this storyline so interesting.

Speaking to TVLine, here is some of what Wes Bentley (who understands this character more than most) had to say about his take on Jamie at present:

“Jamie’s not just a straight-up bad guy … He’s doing these things because the people who he’s appearing to be an antagonist for are they people who are asking him to do the things that are antagonizing them! It’s a dynamic that he can’t get out of. He can’t win.”

The real irony of where we are with Jamie is that out of everyone within the Dutton family, he is the one actually most likely to do what John supposedly did in regards to taking his own life. Yet, he perseveres and with his adoptive father out of the picture, he now has a chance to become the Governor or get more power. Is that going to be enough to heal whatever hole is in his heart? Well, for now, that appears pretty darn unlikely.

