What We Do in the Shadows season 6 episode 8: Vampires on set

Is What We Do in the Shadows season 6 episode 8 going to be the best one that we’ve seen so far this year? Let’s just say this: There is potential!

While the FX comedy has long been a favorite, we will say that the final season has had its fair share of up-and-down moments. While “Laszlo’s Father” proved to be pretty entertaining, it hasn’t felt the same seeing Guillermo at arm’s length here and there from the vampires. We can’t speak to whether or not that is going to be different on Monday, but it feels like there are going to be some other fun stories along the way.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a much better sense of what is to come courtesy of a new promo, one that shows that Laszlo and Nandor are going to be working behind-the-scenes on a new police-themed project that is filming in the area. Just like with some of his other odd jobs as of late, when Nandor goes all-in on something he tends to go completely over the top. We tend to think that the same exact thing can be said here at the same time. Our sentiment is that we’re going to see a lot of antics and, hopefully, a little bit of a fun back-and-forth between these two.

As for what else is happening in this episode, let’s just say that the promo indicates that you are going to be seeing a lot of Colin Robinson in a … romantic sense? Well, if nothing else it feels clear that someone is interested in him, but what is going to happen here? Is it a repeat of the emotional vampire of the past?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

