What We Do in the Shadows season 6 episode 8: A film crew

What can we say about What We Do in the Shadows season 6 episode 8 when it arrives on FX next week? Well, in some ways the series is not shifting from its bread and butter, even in the final season.

Are we all aware of the fact that the series finale is going to be here in a relatively short amount of time? Sure, and it is not that easy of an idea to accept. However, at the same time we’re trying to enjoy every moment as they, especially some of the sillier stories. If there is a long-term story arc this season, it is Jerry and The Guide; yet, we still like what is directly in front of us.

Entering What We Do in the Shadows season 6 episode 8, at least some of the focus could be on a firm crew. However, this is not the same film crew that the vampires film with on a regular basis. Want evidence of that? Well, consider the fact that the title here is “P.I. Undercover: New York” — or, check out the synopsis below:

Colin and Nadja have a couples’ night with an old friend, while Nandor and Laszlo battle the film crew that have invaded their neighborhood.

It feels like what we’re seeing here is that a production for some crime TV show has made Staten Island their temporary home, which Nandor and Laszlo 100% do not like. Sure, they have their own crew, but they are used to them! Why welcome any outsiders, especially in the event that they get some footage that compromises their own identity at some point?

As for the old friend with Colin and Nadja, let’s just say this: We are already infinitely curious to learn more about who that could be!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

