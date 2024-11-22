Shark Tank: Pepper Pong, FOAM Coolers, KaAn’s Designs, Taverns to Go

Tonight on Shark Tank you are going to have a chance to Pepper Pong, FOAM Coolers, KaAn’s Designs, and Taverns to Go. Not only that, but a guest shark is also going to be making a big return in Todd Graves! The companies that are turning up tonight seem to be themed, at least in part, around celebrations — honestly, it is one of the few rare instances where we could see all four of them utilized at the same gathering.

Is that a coincidence? It might be and honestly, it doesn’t matter much. What really does is that we have a foundation for a good episode.

Before we get into the individual products, take a look at the synopsis for this week’s episode:

Pepper Pong – There have been a TON of potential games shown off in the Tank over the years — so what makes this one different? Well, we will start by noting that it’s a really smart, portable twist on things like table tennis and pickleball that is great for people who don’t have space for a full table; you can set this up on almost any surface.

Taverns to Go – This company allows you to have your own backyard bar or grill gazebos in a wide array of styles with relatively easy on-site setup by their team. It’s a fun idea for those wanting to do a lot of outdoor entertaining — though this also is going to have a limited consumer based compared to Pepper Pong.

KaAn’s Designs – If you’re looking for specialized or themed shirts for the whole family, that is a big part of what this company is all about. Given that there are a lot of people out there who create this stuff for vacations or family reunions, 100% we’re aware of the market size here!

FOAM Coolers – These are lightweight, easy-to-carry coolers made from EVA foam that float and come in a wide array of different colors and styles. It feels like a great alternative to a conventional hard-shell cooler, especially if you’re looking for something that travels easily with you.

