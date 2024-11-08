Shark Tank: Terrashroom, Moonies, Fysh Foods, & NineteenTwenty

Tonight on ABC, another episode of Shark Tank is here — want to learn more about Terrashroom, Moonies, Fysh Foods, and NineteenTwenty? We have you covered!

As per usual here, there are a handful of different things that are worth breaking down, but why not start with the attached synopsis?

Entrepreneurs take a chance and pitch one-of-a-kind products to the Sharks, including a new plant-based seafood, an intelligent chamber that grows mushrooms, unconventional mens swimwear, and convertible clothing designed to fit your lifestyle. Watch episodes next day on Hulu.

We’ll at least say this: When it comes to the variety of products we’re getting in this episode, this episode is perhaps more diverse than ever. As for whether or not all of them are going to get deals, that is an entirely different story.

Moonies – They are branded as “cleavage for guys,” as these swimsuits come with a window where certain parts of your … well, cheeks are visible. This is sure to get some laughs out of Sharks, but it’s also the sort of thing where you have to be a really bold guy to want to wear them.

Terrashroom – This is a genuinely cool product: A way to grow mushrooms at home in as little as thirty days, and also with no prior growing experience required. This is one of those things that could serve as a fun hobby, or of course a way to get fresh mushrooms without going to the store.

NinetweenTwenty Clothing – The “convertible clothing” mentioned above is really just a jacket (in different forms) that can detach a part that will transform into a backpack or bag. It is a useful idea, but clothing is way too hard to predict for success after the Tank.

Fysh Foods – It’s plant-based fish; in particular, we’ve seen a vegan spicy tuna on their website. Of course, we do think that there’s a massive market out there for meat alternatives; the struggle here is just going to come down to taste and price point, and that is hard to tabulate on the outside.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

