Is Niko Terho leaving Grey’s Anatomy, is Lucas Adams dead?

Is Niko Terho leaving Grey’s Anatomy following the events of tonight’s new episode? With that cliffhanger, we understand ALL questions.

After all, in the closing minutes we saw Dr. Adams struggling with the guy after a stand-off in the hostage crisis that he and Jo were stuck in most of the hour. In true cliffhanger fashion, of course, the show ended without a clear answer as to who got shot and the screen cut to black.

For now, we’ll say this: We have a really hard time thinking that Lucas is going to be killed off, especially after two other series regulars were written out here in Jake Borelli and Midori Francis. We don’t need that much turnover with Grey’s Anatomy when it comes to the cast!

Given that there has been no news suggesting that Niko is leaving the show, we imagine that he will be okay and yet, this entire experience could shake him. In general, being an intern at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital is tough business right now when you think about what they all are going through. How they grapple with this, week in and week out, is not going to be easy given all of the recent change.

The crummy thing is that if you are hoping to get some sort of super-clear answer as to what is going on here, you are going to be waiting for a good while to get it. The show won’t be back until March, so you can just go ahead and consider this one of those cliffhangers that was done to make absolutely sure you don’t leave the show in the time in which it is off the air.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Grey’s Anatomy now, including other news on when it returns

What do you think about what happened in the closing minutes of tonight’s Grey’s Anatomy episode?

Do you think this was a worthy cliffhanger to keep us guessing for a good while? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







