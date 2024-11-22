Why is Midori Francis leaving Grey’s Anatomy, Mika Yasuda?

We knew that Midori Francis would be leaving Grey’s Anatomy as a series regular at some point soon, and that was tonight. With that, it feels like high time to wonder the following: How did this happen, and why?

Well, first and foremost, we should state here that Francis’ departure from the medical drama is something that we’ve been aware of for a really long time, so we’ve been able to adequately prepare. While it sounds like the actress was interested in spreading her wings and exploring other roles, this may also be a part of the change-up behind-the-scenes of the show that also led to the loss of Jake Borelli. With Grey’s Anatomy now airing at a later timeslot with smaller live+same-day ratings, there may be some things that are happening in order to reduce the budget.

Yasuda’s departure story-wise came about as she realized that in the wake of losing her sister Chloe, she would not be able to stay at the hospital — everything reminded her of what they went through and, eventually, how she died. Bailey was very-much intent on keeping her, but she understood how she felt and that she knew herself better than anyone else.

Now, do we think that Miranda would bring her back in a heartbeat if the opportunity arises? A million percent, but we have to wait and see if that is possible or not. For the time being, we just know that the door remains open for Francis to come back.

The fans we feel for the most are those who were rooting for Mika and Jules, especially after they shared a romantic moment together in this episode. This relationship had a lot of potential and unfortunately, it is hard to see how much it will be explored from here on out. (We know that Jules was shattered about her departure.)

