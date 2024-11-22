Interior Chinatown season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Hulu?

Following the launch of season 1 today, will an Interior Chinatown season 2 happen at Hulu? Or, is this show one and done?

Well, the first thing that we really should go ahead and note here is that on paper, it does feel like there is a possibility that a lot more good stuff could be coming within this world. Do we want it? Well, certainly if it is anything like what we saw in season 1. This show was biting, satirical, funny, and also had great characters. There was a lot of thought put into it and because of that, it will be really hard to live up to the expectation that was set this time around. Still, isn’t that an exciting creative challenge?

Nothing has been confirmed about a season 2 as of yet and as per usual, a lot of that is going to be dependent on one thing above all else: Viewership. It is not just about how many people managed to see the season 1 premiere. Instead, this is more about how many people managed to check it out from start to finish. This will be the primary determining factor here, but we do at least think that the streaming service is going to give everyone involved some time in order to figure this out. Basically, we don’t think that this is going to be one of those things that is rushed at all.

Interior Chinatown, for now, is just one of those shows that you should recommend to your friends in the hopes that they take a look. We do think the timing of the release helps a lot, given that it will better ensure that there a chance for people to check it out over Thanksgiving — in other words, a time in which people will have more time on their hands.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

