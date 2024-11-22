Based on a True Story season 3: EP explains hope for renewal

Is there a chance that a Based on a True Story season 3 renewal will be announced soon? Of course, this is something we hope for. Yet, at the same time, there are still serious question marks.

Take, for starters, just how ambiguous the folks at Peacock tend to leave these sort of things. The streaming service is not one that tends to announce viewership, so it is impossible to know just how the Kaley Cuoco – Chris Messina series is faring. At the same time, there is no real schedule in which that they have to adhere to anything in particular.

Speaking to Screen Rant, executive producer Annie Weisman had the following to say (prior to the launch of season 2) about the chances that we do see more of this show at some point down the line:

We certainly hope [for a renewal]. We definitely left the door open, but I will also say that I am proud of the fact that, in our eight episodes, we pack a lot in. There’s a lot of comedy, there’s some good romantic comedy storytelling, but we really do tell a close-ended mystery. There’s a lot of twists and turns, but there’s a really good payoff, so I think fans will feel satisfied by the end, but then we also couldn’t resist maybe opening the door to you know some more.

Now, we do think that the end of this finale is a sign that viewers are going to demand something more and for good reason. Remember for a moment here that Matt has taken off and framed Nathan. We’re going to want to get answers on this! Sure, we know now the identity of the copycat killer but at the same time, there are reasons to want so much more here.

