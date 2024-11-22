Outlander season 7 episode 10 spoilers: ‘Brotherly Love’

Following the big return tonight on Starz, do you want to learn a little more about Outlander season 7 episode 9?

Well, let’s just start things off by noting the following: Claire and Ian are going to be spending quite a bit of time moving about! The show is at a point now where it has no problem placing people all over the metaphorical board, and it is kind of crazy given that once upon a time, it felt like the show moved rather slowly from one time and place to the next.

Without further ado here, why not dive further into “Brotherly Love”? The title here is a pretty significant clue as to what part of the story is going to be — at least when it comes to the setting.

Below, you can check out the full Outlander season 7 episode 9 synopsis with a few more details about what lies ahead:

Claire and Ian arrive in Philadelphia to help the ailing Henry Grey. Roger and Buck receive an unexpected clue in their search for Jemmy.

We do understand the need here to stretch out the search for Jemmy into several episodes — after all, why not do something like this to raise the stakes? While we know that this is a show that does have a tendency to give you devastating stories here and there, at the same time we do think that killing off a child or putting them in awful hands long-term is really dark. We’re still hopeful here.

While we do recognize that Outlander is based on books and there is a certain amount of awareness readers have, let’s cross our fingers and hope that the show manages to even surpass some expectations. There is a lot of great stuff still to come this season, and that is without even getting into the final chapter in season 8.

