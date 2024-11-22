Is Elsbeth new tonight on CBS? Season 2 episode 6 details

Is Elsbeth new tonight on CBS? Given how fun and escapist the Carrie Preston show is much of the time, we 100% get the thirst for more. Of course, actually getting a chance to see more is far from a guarantee.

So, what can we at least say right now? Let’s just start by getting some of that out there: there is no new episode on the air tonight. Because of the Thanksgiving holiday, the same can be said for next week. The plan at present is for the Carrie Preston drama to return to the air on December 5, and we imagine that a lot of fantastic stuff will be coming at that point.

Want to know more about what’s ahead here? Then go ahead and check out the full Elsbeth season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

“Gold, Frankincense and Murder” – Celebrity Christmas curators Dirk and DeeDee Dashers (Vanessa Bayer) go from tinsel to tragedy after Dirk is killed in a freak accident and Elsbeth begins to suspect his wife is behind the death. Meanwhile, Elsbeth gets a holiday surprise courtesy of Wagner and Kaya, on the CBS Original series ELSBETH, Thursday, Dec. 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Just as you can see from this, we are about to be getting into a big-time holiday special here for this show and because of that, let’s hope for a timeless approach! Bayer is a fantastic former Saturday Night Live cast member and due to her propensity for playing these upbeat, super-cheerful characters, we know that there is a lot of potential that could come from her playing a much lighter role.

Following this episode, we anticipate another hiatus coming; luckily, there’s still a lot of the second season still to come…

