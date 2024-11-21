Is Ghosts new tonight on CBS, season 4 episode 6?

Is Ghosts new tonight on CBS? After the great run that we’ve had over the past several weeks, it makes sense to want more.

As for whether or not we’re going to get more right away … well, let’s just say that this is where some of the bad news comes into play here. We are going to see the comedy on a break for a little while. Not only is there no new episode tonight, but we are going to see it off for the following week, as well. This break in the action will allow everyone to catch their breath before we get into a nice run of stories in December, and that includes a huge two-part Christmas Special coming on December 19. At the center of that will be a story all about Jay’s parents.

Do you want to learn more about what is coming in those installments? Well, let’s just say that the synopses below do a good job of setting the table.

Season 4 episode 6, “The Primary Source” – When Sam’s book publisher requires source material for her biography on Isaac, she and Jay take a field trip to find a diary he claims he hid when he was alive, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Dec. 5 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 4 episode 7, “Sad Farnsby” – When Sam accidentally creates a rift between Sam and Jay’s neighbors, the Farnsbys, Henry Farnsby moves into Woodstone B&B. Also, Isaac and Nigel battle over a belated wedding present, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Dec. 12 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Of course, we know that there will be a lot of Ghosts storylines in the new year, as well, and we would not be shocked at all to see Patience come back into the fold at some point.

