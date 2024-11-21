Is Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage new tonight on CBS? At this point, we recognize fully if you want more of the series! The first several weeks have done a good job of building up this extension of the greater The Big Bang Theory universe. Sure, the show has been funny, but at the same time has not shied away from a lot of important stories at the same time like mental health.

Now, we unfortunately get to the bad news: There is no new installment of the comedy tonight. This is a hiatus that is actually going to last both this week and next, with Thanksgiving coming on November 28.v

So what more can we say about the return of the series on December 5? Rest assured, we’ve got the synopsis below for that — but also what is going to be coming on the other side here, as well.

Season 1 episode 6, “A Regular Samaritan” – Georgie joins a church to sell tires to the congregation and Mandy worries there is more to it than that, on GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE, Thursday, Dec. 5 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 1 episode 7, “An Old Mustang” – Georgie worries that he’s leaving Connor out of his new project with Jim. Meanwhile, Mandy and Audrey struggle to decorate CeeCee’s nursery without fighting, on GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE, Thursday, Dec. 12 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Beyond these two, we know that the sitcom has a full-season order and who knows? More could even be coming after the fact? For now, there is no real indicator that this series will be going anywhere in the years to come.

