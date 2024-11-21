Chicago Fire season 13 episode 9 return date at NBC

Following tonight’s big finale on NBC, do you want to see the Chicago Fire season 13 episode 9 return date? What about more insight on what the future could hold?

First and foremost, let’s remind you that episode 8 was listed as the “fall finale” for a reason, as the folks at the network have no real intention of gravitating back towards this at any point through the rest of the year. Instead, the plan is for the entire One Chicago lineup to be back when we get around to Wednesday, January 8. Would it be better if the series was back before then? A million percent, but there is no clear evidence that this is going to be the case. Also, all things considered, this isn’t that bad of a return date — at least the series is coming back early, which is not something that you can say for a lot of other shows.

As for what the remainder of Chicago Fire this season will look like, we are certainly prepared for the notion that each portion of the season is going to be roughly its own thing and with that, have its own little arcs encased within. We tend to be pretty confident, at least for the time being, that this is going to be something that you get within here — and of course, we are pretty curious to see what that looks like! There are most likely going to be some familiar faces and new challenges.

Beyond the show’s January return, let’s just say that we are not inherently worried about whatever the future is going to hold. The entire One Chicago lineup is as close to a sure thing as you are going to see in regards to whether or not a show is coming back. There is no reason to be worried.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Chicago Fire, including what else you could expect

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Fire season 13 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







