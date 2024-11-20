Is Abbott Elementary new tonight on ABC, November 20, 2024?

Is Abbott Elementary new tonight on ABC? Well, of course we do not blame anyone who wants more of the Quinta Brunson comedy. How can you not, when you have to consider this to be one of the best shows of its kind?

Unfortunately, the bad news here is that school is going to be in recess, at least metaphorically so, for some time. There is no new episode tonight, and due to the Thanksgiving holiday, there is not going to be one the following week, either. The plan is for the show to return on Wednesday, December 4 — not only will there be one episode here, but you are actually going to get two!

So what more can we say about what the story is going to bring to the table from here? Well, the best way that we can set the table is to check out the synopses for the next two episodes below…

Season 4 episode 7, “Winter Show” – Despite a few setbacks, Barbara is determined to make Abbott Elementary’s first-ever holiday show a success. Meanwhile, Jacob’s brother arrives for his visit earlier than planned.

Season 4 episode 8, “Winter Break” – Melissa hosts the Schemmenti family Christmas Eve dinner and goes to great lengths to make sure everything is perfect. Meanwhile, Janine and Gregory get an unexpected guest.

At the end of these two episodes, it would not be a huge shock in the event that we have some sort of tease for what the next part of the season could bring. Yet, at the same time we also do not think that this is altogether necessary. These episodes are the sort that a lot of viewers are going to come back and watch for some time in the years ahead, and we think that a timeless approach may be best.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Abbott Elementary right now

What are you the most excited to see at this point when Abbott Elementary is back on ABC?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







