Silo season 2 episode 2 sneak peek: Bernard’s big speech

As you prepare to see Silo season 2 episode 2 on Apple TV+ later this week, go ahead and know that in some ways, you are going back home. Or, to be more specific, home for some of the characters we have come to know in Silo #18.

Based on what we are seeing already about this episode, the show is going to be picking up almost immediately after Juliette Nichols’ exit from the structure, much like we saw from the premiere. However, here the perspective is flipped and you will see how everyone is reacting to what was an unheard-of event at the time. After all, not only did Juliette make it over the hill, it is possible she is still out there … right?

Well, this is where things get tricky. In a TVLine sneak peek posted via Yahoo! for the next episode, you can see Bernard try to rally the residents by saying that Juliette is a hero for doing something that has not been done before. However, he also claims that she is dead.

So, why throw this out there? The simplest reason that we can offer at the moment is that he wants to do whatever he can to ensure that people don’t rebel or try to leave when in reality, no one knows what happened. Is there a secret that he is still trying to cover up? Potentially. We do think that it is fair to assume that Bernard knows much more about the history of this place than he is letting on; however, at the same time it would also be somewhat silly to act like he has all the answers. We’re not sure anyone does since the operators of the Silo may have worked for years to hide certain things from the public.

