Silo season 2 episode 2: Bernard’s ‘lonely place’

As you prepare to see Silo season 2 episode 2 on Apple TV+, do you want to know more about what all lies ahead?

Well, for starters, here is a reminder that moving into this episode, we are going to see the show venture more in the direction of trying to test and/or surprise its characters from top to bottom. Why wouldn’t it, all things considered? For some of the residents now of Silo 18, we are moving into a spot now where they are confused and perhaps even angry about what lies ahead after Juliette’s exit. Some may be eager to leave and head into the world; others may feel lied to.

Speaking to Cinema Blend in a new interview, here is some of what Tim Robbins had to say about what lies ahead, and also how this situation could draw a divide between Bernard and Sims:

Well, you’ll have to watch to find out. But the truth is that Bernard knows things that Sims doesn’t, and because he has to be the sole possessor of that information, it makes his decision-making process pretty difficult. It’s kind of a lonely place that Bernard is in, and you’ll find out in Season Two just why that is.

Now, by the end of this season, it is our hope that we are going to be surprised by how the situation shakes out at the Silo. Also, how much does Bernard really know? Is he actually knowledgeable about what goes on in the other structures? At the very least, this is the sort of crazy stuff that you do have to think about. This is luckily a long season of ten episodes, so we at least know that there’s room for a ton of twists and turns.

What do you most want to see moving into Silo season 2 episode 2 when it arrives on Apple TV+?

How do you think Bernard and some other characters are going to grapple with their new circumstances? Share right now in the comments!

