Dune: Prophecy season 1: Show EP on huge challenges

There are few shows out there currently carrying the same level of expectations as Dune: Prophecy, and for good reason. How in the world could they? The original books were such an entry point to science fiction for a lot of people out there and if you are working here behind the scenes, there is a great deal of pressure to honor that in whatever way you can.

Meanwhile, this particular show has other obstacles in that you are going back 10,000 years before the saga of Paul in the films. The environment is different, as are the worlds. It is ironic that for a show with Dune in its title, there really are not too many dunes at all!

Speaking to Variety, showrunner Alison Schapker described how much thought went into every single part of how the series looks:

It’s an immense amount of world building. Nothing exists in our world, so you’re imagining everything. What does that hat look like or that suit or that light? To me, filmmaking is so many little decisions, and I try to do each one with care and let the vision accumulate. We went to new planets that we have never been on before. We went to an icy planet, so what do people dress like there, what’s the industry, where do they live, how does it feel familiar and real to us but also unfamiliar?

To us personally, much of what we are seeing at this point works — the biggest roadblock right now is going to be finding a way to really give depth to Desmond, Travis Fimmel’s character and someone it feels easy to establish for now as a sort of main adversary. You also still need to learn more about the Bene Gesserit, or at least the permutation we are seeing at present.

