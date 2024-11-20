Yellowstone season 5 episode 11 spoilers: ‘Three Fifty-Three’

For those who have not herd at present, Yellowstone season 5 episode 11 will be coming this weekend and in many ways, it sets up the dramatic endgame. There are only a small handful of episodes to come, and this one in particular may come with some huge information.

What are we talking about to be specific? The death of John Dutton, and how a lot of it played out. After all, the title for this episode is “Three Fifty-Three,” which feels like a pretty clear reference to the apparent time of death for Kevin Costner’s character.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

Now, we know that authorities have already claimed that John took his own life, and they have all the evidence necessary to tell that narrative. However, here is where things get a little bit more complicated. Beth and Kayce know that John would never do this, and there’s plenty to be suspicious about when it comes to a power outage. Kayce is already following the breadcrumbs that suggest we could be looking at a hired hit — so where will it lead? These are the things that you have to look at for the time being.

To get a few more details now about the episode, take a look at the Yellowstone season 5 episode 11 synopsis:

Beth discusses the fate of the ranch with an unlikely ally. Kayce takes the investigation into his own hands. Jamie looks to advance his political agenda.

As for the run time, episode 11 is poised to go for about an hour and sixteen minutes, commercials included. There is of course more to say about that particular length, but we’ll get more into that a little bit later. Just know that 100%, you are getting your money’s worth entering the end of this season — and also the end of the story as we presently know it.

Related – Be sure to get some more insight regarding Yellowstone and what all is ahead from here

What do you most want to see at this point entering Yellowstone season 5 episode 11 on Paramount Network?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back here to get some more information.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







