Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 11/20/24?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? What about the two other big shows in the lineup in Chicago Fire and Chicago PD? You may have seen some promos already hyping up the fall finales — so does that mean you are going to see them shortly?

Well, the good news is that yes, all three shows are about to be coming on — though we also imagine that for some, this news may actually be a bit more bittersweet. We don’t blame anyone who wants to see more of the entire Chicago universe beyond this month, especially since we have seen the series air in December here and there in the past. That’s just not happening this time around. (Rest assured, we imagine that the entire lineup will be back early next year — we will have more coverage on that soon.)

Now, why not go ahead and set the stage further? Below, you can check out synopses for all three of these shows…

Chicago Med season 10 episode 8, “Family Matters” – 11/13/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Ripley and Frost uncover shocking information that conflicts with their patient’s DNR. Hannah facilitates an unexpected reunion. The tension between Archer and Lenox comes to a head. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 8, “Untouchable” – 11/13/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Pascal and Severide revisit the storage facility fire in hopes of uncovering new evidence. Cruz helps Mouch take his studying to the next level. Novak prepares a proposal for Chief Robinson for a whole blood program. TV-14

Chicago PD season 12 episode 8, “Contrition” – 11/13/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Torres is haunted by his previous transgressions as Cook takes on a tense undercover assignment. TV-14

By the end of these episodes, we would not be surprised if there are going to be a few different cliffhangers to tide us over — we just don’t want to see either Archer or Torres fired! At this point, they are the two facing the most danger.

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD when they air tonight?

