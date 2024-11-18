A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premiere date: November update

Are we on the cusp of learning a little bit more about A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms over at HBO? Make no mistake — we want nothing more than to get it! As for when that is going to happen, though, that still remains to be seen.

For now, the most important thing we can note here is the rather-simple fact that the Game of Thrones prequel is coming. It has already been shot and by virtue of that, we are now mostly at the point where we are waiting for it to be pieced together and edited. After that, we just have to wait for the network to figure out the right place to put it on the schedule.

If you have been watching closely, HBO has started to tease the show’s arrival already via some sizzle reels, and we do tend to think that more are coming in the new year. Unfortunately, in none of these do we expect a date for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

Realistically, the best estimate for a show like this is that we get the six episodes over the summer. That would keep some consistently with this and House of the Dragon, which will likely be back for the third season at some point in the summer of 2026. (Filming for it is slated to begin early next year.) We do tend to think that more discussions about future dates for the Dunk – Egg prequel will come out in the spring.

For those unaware of Dunk and Egg, these are characters from George R.R. Martin’s novellas. The show takes place after House of the Dragon and we imagine that in some ways, it will be different both stylistically and tonally. After all, we are dealing with two characters largely at the center!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

