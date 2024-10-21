A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premiere date: October update

Are we getting closer to big news about A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms over at HBO? Production is done on the Game of Thrones prequel. However, very little else has been said about it as of late. It is set between the original show and House of the Dragon and with just a six-episode order, we imagine that it will look and feel fairly different from much of the rest of the franchise.

So is the network eager to give out more information on the series? In due time sure but, for now, it is fair to say that all news on this subject is a tad premature.

After all, at the time of this writing, HBO has yet to say anything that make us believe that you are going to be getting the George R.R. Martin adaptation within the first half of next year. A lot of that particular real estate seems to be going instead to some other prominent shows like The White Lotus and The Last of Us, which are both confirmed to be coming out before the May 31 eligibility deadline for the Emmys.

Our prediction, at least for now, is that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is going to be heading your way next summer. If that is in fact the case, we tend to think that some official premiere-date news will be made available in the winter or the spring for it. This show can do a good job filling the void between seasons of House of the Dragon, given that season 3 will start production next year and with that in mind, we tend to think it will arrive within the summer of 2026.

