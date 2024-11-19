FBI: International season 4 episode 6 return date: ‘They Paid More’

Want to learn more about FBI: International season 4 episode 6? Well, for starters, it is worth noting that you will be waiting a while for it.

Obviously, it would be great if there was a way in which the show was on next week … and you can say the same for the rest of the franchise! Alas, this is not happening, and the plan instead is to bring all three of the shows back come Tuesday, December 3. This allows them to avoid potentially losing viewers in the midst of the Thanksgiving holiday, which we are sure they are all eager to get away from.

So what is coming up when the series does return? Below, you can see the full FBI: International season 4 episode 6 synopsis with more thoughts on what lies ahead:

“They Paid More” – When a bus full of American volunteers is hijacked in a dangerous section of Morocco, the Fly Team works to locate the missing aid workers and the people who kidnapped them, on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Dec. 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Of course, the main narrative push entering this episode is going to be getting a chance to see the Fly Team back in another unique setting, one where the stakes are especially high given that you are trying to rescue people who wanted nothing more than to do good for others. The other challenge here is just that you could be dealing with several really-bad people, so this is not just some instance of having to identify and/or do away with a singular target. This could end up being one of the larger group challenges that we’ve seen ever since Wes Mitchell first came on board.

