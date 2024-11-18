Is Poppa’s House new tonight on CBS, November 18, 2024?

Is Poppa’s House new tonight on CBS? Is there a chance that we are going to be seeing more comedy from the Wayans family soon?

Well, without further ado, this is where we’ve got the bad news: For the first time this season, the sitcom is off the air. Luckily, this is at least not an incredibly-long hiatus, as the plan here is for the show to come back on Monday, November 25 with a story titled “Disciplinarian.”

Want to learn more? Then go ahead and check out the full Poppa’s House season 1 episode 5 synopsis below:

“Disciplinarian” – When Junior and Nina’s son begins acting out, Poppa doles out parenting advice. Also, Poppa suspects Dr. Ivy Reed may be flirting with him, on the CBS Original series POPPA’S HOUSE, Monday, Nov. 25 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

If you are not aware already…

CBS has already confirmed that Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. are going to get a full season of Poppa’s House to try and win people over. This means that there are a lot of great opportunities for laughs coming up, but also opportunities to see if the audience can remain consistent. Launching a sitcom in 2024 is extremely hard and even though it feels like The Neighborhood is a really great lead-in for this show, that does not mean that it is necessarily going to work out!

What we are trying to say in the end here is that if you love this show, the next few weeks are really the golden opportunity to 1) spread the word 2) re-watch old episodes online, if you are so inclined. We will monitor what the ratings are for most of the rest of the season.

What do you most want to see moving into Poppa’s House when the next new episode airs on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







