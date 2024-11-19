Dune: Prophecy season 1 episode 2: What is Demond Hart’s plan?

As we prepare to see Dune: Prophecy season 1 episode 2 on HBO this coming weekend, why not talk a bit more about endgame? Or, to be more specific, why not talk about the endgame for one Desmond Hart?

Of course, it was easily to be thoroughly excited when we heard that Travis Fimmel was cast on the show and now, we’ve got questions aplenty regarding his goals. This is clearly someone who is very powerful, and seems to have abilities on par with the Bene Gesserit. How he managed to obtain them is a fascinating story that could be told — or, at least we hope so. It is not lost on us at the moment that there are only six episodes this season, and that means that certainly narratives may not get the time in which we would otherwise want.

Now, here is at least what Fimmel himself would say about the part: There is a method to some of his perceived madness. Speaking to TVLine, the actor noted that Desmond’s motive “is revenge for things that happened to him, which will lay itself out. He definitely has a vendetta against some people, and no matter what he has to do, he’s going to make them pay. He feels very righteous in the bad stuff that he does.”

Now, the Sisterhood will clearly have their hands full trying to deal with him, and that is in addition to all the other power-plays that they are going to be attempting throughout time. Because this show is set thousands of years prior to the events of the Dune films, we’re sure that the writers at least feel a certain amount of flexibility regarding what they can and cannot do. We know where certain pieces are going to end up on the board, but there is nonetheless still room for a lot of movement at the same time.

