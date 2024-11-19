Yellowstone season 6: Wes Bentley on potential Jamie return

We know that for months now, there has been chatter about more Yellowstone, or a continuation of this universe with Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser. While we don’t want to call this a sure thing at present, it feels like the odds are high of this happening.

So what about Wes Bentley? Well, his situation is interesting for a few different reasons. For starters, consider the fact here that Jamie Dutton is hardly that popular of a character, all things considered. There’s also a good chance that someone is going to kill him before the end of season 5.

Nonetheless, we are glad that The Hollywood Reporter asked Bentley about whether or not he would return as Jamie for more; or, if he was more interested in moving on and doing movies. Based on what he’s saying here, it appears as though he’s actually eager to do both:

It’s a very hard character to play but if asked to carry on, I would do so. It’s been great to work with Taylor, so anything in his universe. But at the same time, I’m an actor who was thinking I’d be doing films my whole career so six weeks was the longest I was going to be invested in anything. So I’d be excited to also move on in life and see what’s next for me out there. I want to do this for as long as I can. If I’m lucky enough.

For us personally, it is our hope that we’re going to have a chance to see Bentley eventually get a TV role of someone who is a bit more likable. After all that he’s gone through with Jamie, wouldn’t it nice to actually see him play a hero for a change? We just hope that more Yellowstone does get confirmed before season 5 comes to a close.

