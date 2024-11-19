Is High Potential new tonight on ABC, November 19, 2024?

Is High Potential new tonight on ABC? After the pretty dramatic events of this past episode, we recognize the desire to see more.

Unfortunately, this is where we have to tell you that we’ll be waiting for a while longer to see Kaitlin Olson and the remainder of the cast back on the air. There is no installment tonight; not only that, but you are going to be stuck waiting until Tuesday, January 7 to see more.

While there are some larger stories that you will see through the remainder of season 1, we also do not think that the writers are going to abandon the case-of-the-week format here, either. In general, it is our feeling that the show loves having some procedural elements so people can pop in and out.

Now, if there is one thing we imagine people really wanting between now and the end of the first season, it is the opportunity for there to be some sort of renewal. We do think that there is a good chance that some more is going to be announced, especially when you consider how many people have enjoyed streaming the series after the fact. Olson’s popularity is still high thanks to her other gig on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and there is a real interest in this sort of show in general.

After all, remember for a moment here that viewers are looking for a lot of escapism these days; what better way to make that happen than giving us a show that offers up some humor and also opportunities to discuss a case every single week?

For those wondering…

When the series does return, there is one notable change to be aware of, as it is going to be shifting to 9:00 p.m. Eastern after Will Trent arrives.

