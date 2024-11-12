High Potential season 1 episode 8 return date hopes at ABC

Following tonight’s big “fall finale” at ABC, do you want to get the High Potential season 1 episode 8 return date? What about more insight?

Well, the first thing that we really should go ahead and say here is quite clear: You will be unfortunately waiting a while for Kaitlin Olson and the rest of the cast to come back. As if the phrase “fall finale” did not make it clear enough, we will not see the show return until 2025. This seems to be a schedule-based decision more than anything else, as the entirety of this season has already been filmed. At the very least, we know that this is not an issue hampering the show by any means.

For those wondering, the first season of High Potential is slated to run for thirteen episodes, and that does mean that we’ll have a solid run of six moving forward. We tend to think that those will likely run with limited or no week-to-week interruptions, and it makes the most sense for them to return in January. Luckily, it is coming back then — January 7, to be specific. From there, it can try to take advantage of either a fairly solid lead-in or just the opportunity to air at a time where a lot of viewers are home.

As for whatever the long-term future holds for this show, let’s just say that there are a million different reasons for optimism. The viewership here remains incredibly strong and with this particular format, we have a hard time imagining that ABC will want to do away with this show anytime soon. Fingers crossed that we do at least get some more confirmation on that by the time the series comes back, though admittedly this is the sort of thing that networks can announce at their own pace. The true, super-honest answer here is that everyone involved has until May to actually figure things out here fully.

