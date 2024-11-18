Blue Bloods series finale: Star talks post-filming takeaway

The Blue Bloods series finale is coming to CBS next week, and we are aware already of just how big and emotional it may be.

For the sake of this article, though, there is one more thing we want to take about: What the cast takes away from production. Or, to be more specific here, physical objects. It is somewhat of a tradition for actors to bring home props or other souvenirs as a way to remember their time on set. A lot of these often are of deep personal significance. Also, some of them are quite frankly hilarious.

For a prime example of that, why not hear from the woman responsible for Baker in Abigail Hawk? In a new interview with Woman’s World, the actress indicates that she took the literal door of One Police Plaza, where her character worked with Frank alongside Gormley and Garrett:

I got to take the [One Police Plaza Headquarters] office door. It’s in my basement. Everybody was, like, “What do you want from the set?” And I said the door and they’re , like, “The one PP door?” And I was, like, “Yeah, that’s what I want… My fingerprints are on that door” … I have other things, too, but that’s clearly the coolest thing.

This may actually be one of the coolest on-set takeaways that we’ve ever had a chance to hear about, all things considered.

As for how Baker’s story will end…

We honestly don’t think that it is going to be all that different from what we’ve seen from the beginning. We imagine that she will be still working with Frank at 1PP, but it would be fun to see her anchoring a spin-off or doing more field work over the years.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

