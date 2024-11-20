Dancing with the Stars 33: Who was eliminated, semifinals?

If there is one extremely painful time to be eliminated from Dancing with the Stars 33, it has to be tonight, all things considered.

After all, remember for a moment that this is the semifinals and with that, only four duos are going to make it to the finale. Everyone should want to make it there! This is where you have an opportunity to come out and do a freestyle, one of the most fun dances of the entire season. Of course, we also do think that everyone wants that Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

When you think about pure talent here alone, it is easy to argue that this is one of the most competitive fields on Dancing with the Stars in the show’s history. We would say that Ilona Maher is the weakest person of the entire field but at the same time, the difference was marginal. She could easily stay, and we could see a shock elimination with Danny Amendola instead. Or, the viewing audience could go insane and get rid of Chandler Kinney. The only person we really felt confident in entering the finale was Joey Graziadei, mostly due to the fact that Bachelor Nation had his back.

Now, of course nobody should feel all that ashamed about going tonight — it’s remarkable to make it this far! This has been a tough season, and really there were only a couple of contestants who were predictable early boots.

