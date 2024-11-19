St. Denis Medical season 1 episode 4: Parking problems

Next week on NBC, you are going to have a chance to see St. Denis Medical season 1 episode 4 — so what can you expect to see?

Well, for the time being, let’s just say that the comedy is still very-much in its growing phase. There is a lot of stuff that we are going to see explored over the next several weeks, and the challenge for the writers is going to be figuring out how to balance character backstories with humor. You need to get people more invested in a show like this immediately these days — there used to be a one-season grace period often within this genre, but it’s hard when there are so many different options out there.

Without further ado here, why not get more into the actual story? Below, you can check out the full St. Denis Medical season 1 episode 4 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

11/26/2024 (08:00PM – 08:30PM) (Tuesday) : Alex accidentally provokes the Emergency Department’s mean girls. Ron and Serena battle over parking etiquette. Bruce has a hard time letting go of the spotlight. TV-14

How are the ratings so far?

Well, let’s just indicate that the numbers were solid for the two-part premiere, and NBC does have a reason to be hopeful about the future. The title for St. Denis Medical does not necessarily sell it that well, other than reminding viewers that this story is set at a hospital. The more important thing right now is that they use the cast and the comedy as their main methods of promotion. If they can do that, the show can have a long life and we hope that it does! This is not a network that has really done a great job of pushing this genre ever since the end of The Good Place.

