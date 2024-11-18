Superman & Lois season 4 episode 9: The last before finale

As you get yourself prepared to see Superman & Lois season 4 episode 9 on The CW, there is a lot of great stuff ahead.

So, where can we start off here? Well, for starters, we are so unbelievably close already to the end of the series! There are only two episodes left, and that means that we better prepare for final showdowns, tear-jerking moments, and also nods aplenty to the comic books.

If you are a longtime fan of Superman & Lois, then you know that it’s not shocking that the network has not released much in terms of what is ahead yet. This is not something that they have done for most of the season, and there is a specific reason: Trying to keep as many different things under wraps for as long as they possibly can. This is easily the biggest-budget show that they have and due to a lot of their own choices, it is hard to really imagine when they are going to have a show of this caliber and this scale again. They have to do whatever they can in order to make the most of things now.

Do we still remain pretty hopeful that there is going to be a good resolution for a lot of these characters? Because of what Superman represents for a lot of people out there, it is hard to imagine that we’re going to have some sort of huge downer at the end. Given the fact that this show has already “killed” Tyler Hoechlin’s character before, we have a hard time thinking that we are going to be seeing his demise now.

The pressure at this point really is not on Superman & Lois in order to stick the landing. Instead, we put the focus more here on James Gunn and his upcoming movie to try and match what we’re getting.

What do you most want to see moving into Superman & Lois season 4 episode 9?

How do you think the series will end? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some additional updates.

