Murder in a Small Town season 1 episode 8 spoilers: The big finale

As you get yourselves prepared to see Murder in a Small Town season 1 episode 8 on Fox next week, there is so much to discuss!

Where do we start off here? Well, this feels like the proper time to note that somehow, we are already at the end of the season. How in the world did that happen so fast? It is a perfectly good question but unfortunately, not one we have a clear answer to other than saying that this show was an experiment. Because of its short order, there did not have to be that much of a financial investment. Fox could take a look at how it fared and from there, make a better decision on what more could be coming.

As for what the story is entering Murder in a Small Town season 1 episode 8, let’s just say that it is picking up almost exactly where episode 7 left off. There is a serial killer investigation taking place, but will the killer be found in time? At the moment, this is the source of the stakes and the top priority for everyone involved. Take a look at the synopsis below for more intel:

The investigation to find a possible serial killer in Gibsons continues. Alberg and his team piece together clues and discover an unusual pattern that relates back to familiar works of art. The unsettlement amongst the detectives prompts an urgent search to identify the killer in the all-new “Sleep While I Sing” season finale episode of Murder In A Small Town airing Tuesday, Nov 26 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MST-108) (TV-14 L,S,V)

Is there going to be a big cliffhanger?

Well, let’s just say that at the moment, this 100% feels possible. What better way is there to ensure that there is a better chance at a season 2? In a way, this represents the producers almost daring Fox to make something more happen.

What do you most want to see moving into Murder in a Small Town season 1 episode 8 when it arrives?

