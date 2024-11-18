Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, November 18, 2024?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We know that we’ve been rather lucky as of late to get a good run of episodes the past few weeks. Are things going to be continuing?

Well, let’s go ahead here and get the bad news out of the way now: There is no new episode of the series coming up, making this the first time that we’ve had a hiatus all season long. Luckily, this is not going to be a super-long break, and you are going to be seeing the next installment titled “Knight and Day” in one week’s time.

As for what lies ahead here, let’s just say that the focal point for this story will be a surprising marriage that sends the case in an interesting and complicated direction. The mob is going to be involved, and we tend to think that Parker, Torres, McGee, and Knight herself will find themselves thrust into a difficult position where all of them could be involved.

Given the title for this episode, it does feel like Katrina Law’s character could be front and center — though this will also be a pretty different episode from what we’ve seen with her so far this season. After all, for the time being things are pretty settled when it comes to the state of things for her and Jimmy Palmer. We are still hoping that they will find a way to make things worth here long-term, but we don’t really think that there is any real pressure to rush anything along or provide answers.

For now, just enjoy the story as it currently is — there are multiple episodes still to come here before the show wraps up for the holiday season. (There is a Christmas episode coming!)

