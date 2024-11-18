Tulsa King season 3: What would the story be, if renewed?

Provided that we get a Tulsa King season 3 on Paramount+ down the road, what in the world is the story going to be?

Obviously, we do tend to think that the story of Dwight Manfredi is going to have more twists and turns, not that this is that much of a surprise. This is the sort of show that consistently is looking to bring this sort of stuff to the table, and we have no reason to think that will ever change.

So what could the next phase of this potential journey look like? Let’s just say that in part, it could revolve around a shift in location. Speaking to USA Today, star and executive producer Sylvester Stallone noted that if another season happens, Dwight would venture out towards Arkansas and some other places in order to expand the empire a little bit:

“I’m going to take him on a journey that he’s never expecting … The main thing is to keep the fish-out-of-water situation going. Because once (Manfredi) gets settled in a situation, it becomes almost like a sitcom.”

With this very idea in mind, you will continue to see new faces turn up, including a handful of new threats. After all, if you are anyone behind the scenes of this show, the #1 thing you will want to see are things continuously look and feel different. After all, one of the biggest sins of a show like this would be doing the same thing that we’ve seen before. Why do that?

Personally, we don’t think that Paramount+ is going to spend a lot of time thinking about whether or not they are going to want to bring this series back. After all, for the time being we tend to think that it is going to be close to a sure thing.

