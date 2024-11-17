Blue Bloods series finale: Bridget Moynahan on Erin, Jack story

For those of you who have not heard yet for whatever reason, the Blue Bloods series finale is airing on CBS come mid-December. So, what stories lie ahead?

First and foremost, we should note that there are going to be both good and happy stories throughout, and Len Cariou (Henry) has noted that a funeral scene was shot. Meanwhile, we also know that there are a handful of returning favorites turning up, and that is going to include Peter Hermann making a grand return here as Jack.

So is there evidence in the series finale that he and Erin may actually have a real future together? Nothing can be confirmed just yet, but speaking to TV Insider, Bridget Moynahan had the following to say:

“This season he does come in a few times, and I think that people are going to be really excited about the last episode in regards to that storyline.”

Do we think that the show needs to end with the two of them together long-term? Not necessarily, but it would just be nice to them be close and in each other’s lives.

Speaking of potential romances…

We’ve said before that it would be great if the finale hints that Danny and Baez could be moving forward in a more romantic direction. That of course has not been confirmed by any stretch of the imagination, but we’ve always felt like the reason Blue Bloods itself did not go there was out of fear that it would cause the two of them to be split up on the job. Since the writers already did a pretty similar storyline in the past with Jamie and Eddie, we’re not shocked that they wanted to avoid that here.

What do you think we are going to see for Erin and Jack on the Blue Bloods series finale?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

