The Franchise season 1 episode 8 (finale): The end of shooting?

Next week on HBO, you are going to have a chance to see The Franchise season 1 episode 8 — otherwise known as the big finale!

For most of the season so far, we have seen this series do a rather brilliant job at satirizing the world of superhero movies, including how everything can change at the drop of a hat. Yet even in the midst of all the comedy, there is a larger story about these particular people. It is the most traditional part of the show in a way, at least in that it has a story where you have multiple parts all building up to some sort of grand conclusion.

Now, this is where we get to “The Death of Eye,” the title for the big send-off. Below, you can check out the full The Franchise season 1 episode 8 synopsis with more news on what lies ahead:

After Anita uncovers some troubling news about Tecto, Dan works on a plan, while Dag tries to dodge the Armenian authorities. Later, an on-set incident overshadows Peter’s final day of shooting.

Did you think there was any chance we’d get to this point at the start of the series? For us personally, we never quite saw this coming.

Will this be the final episode of the series overall?

For the time being, let’s just go ahead and say that the jury is still out on that! We know that for us personally, it would be great in the event that there were more episodes of the show. Yet, at the same time, it will be dependent on viewership, and these are numbers that HBO and Max do not explicitly reveal. We just think that for comedies in general, second seasons are all the more important given that this is really when a lot of shows manage to establish their tone and set apart from the pack.

What do you most want to see moving into The Franchise season 1 episode 8?

How do you think the season will end? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







