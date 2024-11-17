Sweetpea season 2: Is the renewal future hard to gauge?

We know that at the time of this writing, nothing has been confirmed when it comes to Sweetpea season 2 over at Starz or British broadcaster Sky.

As a matter of fact, we’ll got a step further here in saying that a lot of parties involved have, at least to date, been oddly quiet regarding the future of the show. Of course, we’d love nothing more than to get some sort of recognition that another season is at least planned, especially when you consider the fact that there is a lot more in the way of source material out there.

Admittedly, all of the silence is at this point making the show’s future a little bit vague, but that may be intentionally so. For starters, the two broadcasters could be trying to compile viewership data to figure out if there is a justification for another chapter in terms of commercial success. Nobody may want to guarantee something more present false hope now! Starz also does not share viewer data from its streaming app, so that makes it even harder to gauge.

Also, of course you have to also consider the busy schedule of star and executive producer Ella Purnell, who has another season of Fallout ahead alongside other film projects.

Based on the fact that the season 1 finale just arrived two days ago, our general sense at the moment is just that that everyone wants to just focus on where things are right now and not get too far ahead of anything. The finale was absolutely bonkers, and it raises a pretty big question when it comes to what another season could even look like. Do you have to move Rhiannon to a new place?

