Bad Sisters season 2 episode 3: The risk of Roger

What makes Bad Sisters as a show so interesting is that regardless of if you are alive or dead, you still have a role to play. Take, for starters, how characters like John Paul and George are still central to the story at this point, despite neither one of them being in the realm of the living.

As we move forward this season, isn’t it obvious that Grace is going to continue to be a huge part of the story? Even if she is no longer alive, in a weird way, that does not matter when it comes to a focal point of the story here on out: Roger.

After all, remember for a moment that this guy is someone who has a lot of information about Grace and what happened in the past and with her gone, he may feel like it is all the more important that he unburden himself. It’s clear he is struggling, and these vibes are one of the real reasons why Angelica has started to become as nosy as she has in regards to the entire operation. What we are effectively getting at this point is an elaborate setup for a risky scenario where the more that the other Garvey sisters learn about Roger, the harder a decision they have to make.

Is there a chance that we’re going to see Roger die as a result of this guilt? Well, let’s just say that there is a legitimate reason for concern, especially when you think all about that body in the trunk in the premiere. What the Garveys may be tasked with at this point is cleaning up a mess but the more they do that, the more messes they could in turn create. Things are quite complicated, no?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

