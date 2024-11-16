Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 8 promo: Any new theories?

For those of you who have not heard as of yet, Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 8 is going to be the huge fall finale. Does that mean that some absolutely crazy things are going to transpire? For now, let’s just say that the simple answer here is yes.

Well, for starters, know that at the core of “Quackers” is going to be a pregnancy storyline, of all things! Avery has seemingly realized that she is pregnant and by virtue of that, she has some big conversations that need to happen. The promo for this episode shows Phillipa Soo’s character approaching Max and Tristan to have some sort of conversation — but is she going to tell them the truth? Things are going to get rather messy — and to think, they were already messy for a significant chunk of the season already!

Obviously, this storyline is going to be a big part of the Doctor Odyssey fall finale, though there are also some of the standard sort of medical storylines that we’ve seen for the better part of the story to date.

There is also here one other question you have to consider at present: Is this episode going to drop an even larger story? We know that one of the fun things about the show so far are all the wild theories that a lot of characters are actually dead, that this is some sort of purgatory, or that we are actually entering some sort of dreamscape.

Is there any real truth to some of these rumors? Or, is this just us being obsessed with all of it because of Ryan Murphy’s reputation? We know that this is a show airing at the same time as Grotesquerie and by virtue of that, it makes sense for there to be these conversations.

