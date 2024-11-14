Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 8 spoilers: Enter Quackers

Want to learn a little more about Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 8 on ABC next week? Well, the title here is “Quackers,” which on paper would probably make you think that this is somehow about ducks. That isn’t fully the case.

Sure, ducks are actually going to be a part of the story somehow, but so are Quakers, which on paper would not seem like the sort of people who would flock to cruise ships. We haven’t really heard of this being too much of a thing, but who knows? The show may figure out a way to surprise us.

To get a few more details on what lies ahead here story-wise, go ahead and check out the Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 8 synopsis below:

It’s Quakers Week, and the ship is bustling with guests obsessed with a quirky trend taking over the cruising industry: rubber duckies. As the voyage unfolds, Avery receives unexpected news.

The whole rubber-duckies aboard a cruise ship is actually a real-life trend that is happening, one where people bring on board a number of these playful items (often in different designs and colors) in order to create an epic scavenger hunt while also aboard the high seas. On paper, it feels like a pretty crazy thing to think about, but we understand how it could be rather fun! Of course, given the world of this particular show, we tend to think that something is going to go completely awry. That is, after all, relatively ingrained into everything that we have seen so far.

Hopefully, over the next several weeks we are also going to hear if Doctor Odyssey is going to have a chance to take a season 2 voyage on ABC — nothing has come out there yet, but it feels like there is potentially a chance.

