Tracker season 2 episode 7 spoilers: The story of a dog?

As you get prepared to check out Tracker season 2 episode 7 on CBS next week, let’s just say to brace for something quite different. After all, Justin Hartley’s character of Colter is going to throw himself into one of his most atypical cases — one that actually puts a dog front and center for a lot of the action.

Is this the most high-stakes case we’ve ever seen? Hardly, especially since it seems like Colter is throwing himself right into it personally. Nobody is bringing this job to him and instead, he’s going to have an emotional attachment to it … seemingly just because of a dog.

Want to learn a little bit more all about what you can see here? Then go ahead and check out the full Tracker season 2 episode 7 synopsis below:

“Man’s Best Friend” – When Colter finds a lost dog at a gas station in Denver and the dog is subsequently stolen from his truck, Colter makes it his mission to track him down and reunite him with his family, on the CBS Original series TRACKER, Sunday, Nov. 24 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

What lies ahead on the other side of this story?

Well, for now, let’s just say that there will be at least one more story on December 1 and after that, the question marks start to surface. There is going to be some sort of hiatus that we see over the course of several weeks, mostly due to both the holiday season and then CBS trying to steer clear of football for a certain chunk of January. It is better to be prepared for that now than to necessarily be shocked about it down the road.

